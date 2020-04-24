Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.28. Unit shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,909,693 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unit by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

