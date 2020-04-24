Unit (NYSE:UNT) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.28. Unit shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 7,909,693 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Unit Co. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unit by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Unit by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

