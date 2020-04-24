United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

In related news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

