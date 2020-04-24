United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) is Focused Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,140,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,400 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 5.4% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $107,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 9,239,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.