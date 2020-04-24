UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.66. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.76 to $16.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.03 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,014. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after acquiring an additional 471,331 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.