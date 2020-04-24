UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Focused Investors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 7.6% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $152,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UNH traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.