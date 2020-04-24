UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.06. 1,468,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.83. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

