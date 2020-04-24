UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UNH stock traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.29. 3,243,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,014. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

