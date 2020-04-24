Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.
Universal Forest Products has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Forest Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.
UFPI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,904. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.
In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Universal Forest Products Company Profile
Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
