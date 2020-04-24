Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Universal Forest Products has increased its dividend by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Universal Forest Products has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Forest Products to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

UFPI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,904. Universal Forest Products has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

