US Foods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 541 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 2,860,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

