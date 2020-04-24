Valvoline Inc (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 81,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,657. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

