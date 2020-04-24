Valvoline Inc (VVV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.
Valvoline has raised its dividend by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valvoline has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 81,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,657. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.
In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
