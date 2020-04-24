Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stock Position Increased by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 14.2% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,333,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,112. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $198.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $173.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.