Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 42.5% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned 0.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $59,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $82.61. 710,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,667. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

