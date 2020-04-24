Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 232.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 43,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $122.58. 1,088,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,586. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.78.

