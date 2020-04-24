Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

