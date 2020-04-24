Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected revenue performance in the last four quarters. The company's top line continues to grow organically. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over competitors. Further, it has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally to expand its data and analytics capabilities across industries. The company has been rewarding its shareholders through dividend payment and share repurchases. On the flip side, increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a higher effective tax rate have been weighing on the stock’s bottom line performance. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $147.70 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $171.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,319. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

