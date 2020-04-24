Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s share price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 631,502 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,208,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.53.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.