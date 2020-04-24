W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $325.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

GWW stock traded up $10.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. The stock had a trading volume of 254,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,663. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

