W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GWW. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $10.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. The company had a trading volume of 254,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

