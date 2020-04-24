Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €2.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CEC1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Ceconomy stock opened at €3.00 ($3.49) on Monday. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.23.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

