Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.48. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Washington Federal news, SVP Cory D. Stewart purchased 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,631.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Tabbutt purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,039.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

