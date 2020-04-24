Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -521.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

WRE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 5,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

