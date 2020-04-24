Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

NYSE:WSO traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Watsco by 2,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

