Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.
NYSE:WSO traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.76. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $186.87.
In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12,907.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,684,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Watsco by 2,803.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
