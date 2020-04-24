Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $154.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $155.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.68. 161,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,565. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

