Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

WCP stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$1.34. 7,567,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,138. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.79. The stock has a market cap of $552.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post -0.1092361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.22 per share, with a total value of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 259,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,554.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

