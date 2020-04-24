WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 7.2% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 226,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 222,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WidePoint stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of WidePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

