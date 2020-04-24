William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for LiveRamp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.13). William Blair also issued estimates for LiveRamp’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

RAMP has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 525,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. LiveRamp has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $60.51.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. LiveRamp’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

