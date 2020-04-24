Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.29. 180,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.02.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

