Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Lowered by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Zoetis by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,768,780 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

