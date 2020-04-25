28,431 Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,431 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $383,727,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,970,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $621,685,000 after buying an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. 3,871,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.