7,753 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 436,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

