Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.8% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock valued at $56,985,748. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

