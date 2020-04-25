AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $83.59. 6,770,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

