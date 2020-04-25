AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,770,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

