Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

