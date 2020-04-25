Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 586,384 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

