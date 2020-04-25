Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €967.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €967.00 ($1,124.42) price target on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €832.00 ($967.44) target price on Adyen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €824.88 ($959.16).

