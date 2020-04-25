Air France KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.50 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.50 ($5.23) price target from equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.73 ($7.83).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €4.46 ($5.19). 2,038,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.55.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.