Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €4.00 by Morgan Stanley

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €4.00 ($4.65) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AF. HSBC set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.83).

AF stock traded down €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting €4.46 ($5.19). 2,038,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France KLM has a 1 year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1 year high of €14.65 ($17.03). The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.95 and a 200-day moving average of €8.55.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

