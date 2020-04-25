Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.
Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $161.49.
In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
Featured Article: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.