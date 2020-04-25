Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $161.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 3.41%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,270.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,355 shares of company stock worth $302,483. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $107.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.56.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

