Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €232.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of ALV opened at €155.76 ($181.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €157.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.42. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

