Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €195.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of ALV opened at €155.76 ($181.12) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €157.55 and its 200-day moving average is €203.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

