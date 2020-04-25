Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of MO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. 8,580,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,402,777. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

