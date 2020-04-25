American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Express by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Focused Investors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,288,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $110,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Express by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,336 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $83.17. 9,125,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens decreased their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

