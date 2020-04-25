Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.89. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $7.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. 2,790,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

