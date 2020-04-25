Analyzing SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY)

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SPAR Group and Healthequity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthequity 0 3 11 1 2.87

Healthequity has a consensus price target of $67.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Healthequity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthequity is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthequity has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Healthequity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 0.96% 8.33% 2.93% Healthequity 7.46% 10.54% 5.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and Healthequity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.06 $2.42 million N/A N/A Healthequity $531.99 million 6.84 $39.66 million $1.38 37.20

Healthequity has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Summary

Healthequity beats SPAR Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

