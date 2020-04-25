Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 142,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 626,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 16.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,388. The company has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.