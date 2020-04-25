AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,300 at Kepler Capital Markets

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its price target raised by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,204 ($107.92) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,347.42. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

