Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Autoliv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 110,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

