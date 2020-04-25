Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aviva (LON:AV) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 332 ($4.37) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 498 ($6.55).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Aviva to an add rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 461 ($6.06) to GBX 391 ($5.14) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 380.70 ($5.01).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 230.40 ($3.03) on Tuesday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.78). The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 372.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 21.40 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.50. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,078.24 ($7,995.58).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

