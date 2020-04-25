Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.30 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.08 ($4.74).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

